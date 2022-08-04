FALL RIVER: The sport of box lacrosse is returning to the 2022 Canada Games–and it’s the first-ever time that women’s box lacrosse will be played.

The sport of women’s and men’s box lacrosse return to the games is a pilot project connected to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action in the sport sector.

The 2022 Canada Summer Games website indicates that lacrosse has been played by Indigenous people for thousands of years. It is actually Canada’s national game, not hockey.

Fall River’s Halley James will be among the N.S. women lining for the sport they love for the first time ever in such a high skilled competition against others across Canada.

James played this past season with the Jr A Wolves program in Lower Sackville.

On the men’s box lacrosse side, there is Ethan Muir of Fletchers Lake; Wesley Donnelly of Fall River and Jack Dulong of Fall River suiting up in the Bluenose colours.