FALL RIVER: An athlete from Fall River is among the four athletes named by Sport Nova Scotia as Cleve’s Source for Sports Athletes of Month for March.

Sport N.S. made the announcement in a release on March 17.

Mya Archibald of Fall River, a Lockview High student, was named for playing with the Canadian team at the U17 Calida MIMA Cup in Spain.

The 16-year-old started two games and played the full game against Belgium, where she converted a goal in the penalty shootout as Canada won the contest.

Mya’s performance could land her a spot at the Concacaf U17 Championships in the Dominican Republic later this year.

Other Athletes of the month were:

Jacob Cote. 16-year-old figure skater from Dartmouth.

Recent achievements: In February, Jacob Cote won bronze at the 2022 Canadian Tire Skating Championships in the Novice Men’s Category. Jacob achieved a personal best in the Free Program with 81.43 points and an overall personal best score of 119.31; improving his score qualifying for the competition by 7 points, a significant increase in the skating world.

Ryan O’Neil. 25-year-old karate athlete from Halifax.

Recent achievements: In February, Ryan O’Neil received gold at the Karate Canada National Team Trials in the male –75 KG (Sparring) Division. This win secured Ryan’s spot to represent Canada at the May 2022 Senior Pan American Karate Championships.

Annapolis Valley Axe-Elles. Figure Skating- Synchronized Skating team.

Recent achievements: For the first time since 2015, Nova Scotia competed at the Skate Canada Synchronized Skating Championships. The Annapolis Valley Axe-Elles achieved their highest technical score to date and dedicate their program to a teammate who passed away last spring. The event commentators remarked the team skated with heart.