FALL RIVER: Two Nova Scotia Under-17 women’s soccer players, including one from Fall River, represented the country in a two-match friendly with Canada Soccer against Portugal Nov 21 and Nov. 23.

Sierra Gallant, a goalie from Suburban FC who calls Fall River home and represented the province at the 2022 Canada Games, and Bridget Mutipula were among the 21-player roster squad that took to the pitch.

The Emma Humphries-coached squad came together for a training camp in Troia, Portugal, from November 14-19, and then played in Lisbon against Portugal Nov. 21 and Nov. 23.

Portugal won the first game 2-0, and it was a 2-0 Canada in the Nov. 23 game.

Humphries was excited about the group of young players.

“We have a talented group of young players that are ready for a test against an experienced European opposition,” she said.

This will be the first time Canada Soccer’s Women’s U-17 National Team come together since qualifying for the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship this past August, when Canada finished first in the three-nation round robin Group F series by winning 21-0 against Dominica and 9-0 against Bermuda.

The 2024 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship will act as a qualifying competition for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Canada will face Puerto Rico on February 2, Panama on February 4, and USA on February 6 in Toluca, Mexico. ​