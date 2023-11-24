LANTZ: Grade 5 students at Maple Ridge Elementary School had a special visitor last Monday.

Pat Healey from The Laker News was invited to talk about his work/ownership and running The Laker News and journalism in general.

The Grade 5 students in Mrs. Zentilli’s classroom had lots of great questions asked of Pat.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He is told there may even be a future column from the students.

We’re told one of those stories may be on the East Hants Stingrays so watch for it soon on our website.

Pat wanted to thank the class for their great questions and looks forward to seeing what the “little lakers” will have.