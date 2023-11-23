Go ENG girl shows young girls the ins and outs of engineering

FALL RIVER: A Fall River woman is encouraging other girls in Grade 7 to 12 or those who identify as a girl between those grades to come out to the Go ENG Girl event this weekend at Dalhousie University.

The Dalhousie Women in Engineering Society organized event is a non-profit outreach program; it aims to encourage local high school students to pursue careers in engineering through empowerment and motivation. Prominent and successful female engineers are showcased along with an array of engineering societies and clubs, allowing for unique mentorships and role model connections.

This year’s event is taking place Saturday Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It

Emma Deveau, who is from Fall River and is studying engineering at Dalhousie University,

“I think its important to nurture interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) especially in young girls at a young age who may not be necessarily introduced to STEM-related fields,” said Deveau.

As of Wednesday night more than 144 girls or people who identify as a girl have registered for Go ENG Girl, said Deveau.

In addition, every year attendees at Go ENG Girl compete in a unique design competition for entrance scholarship prizes to Dalhousie University.

The goal of the event is to help close the gender gap within the engineering industry while making a lasting connection with participants by supporting our local community.

There’s also an extra incentive for girls to register and come out to the event.

A scholarship totalling $5,000 will be up to be won with it disbursed among five winners (each getting a one-time $1,000 entrance scholarship to Dalhousie Engineering), said Deveau.

Deveau said it’s exciting to see the number of registrants so high.

“Each year that I go back to school, and I see more women in the field ,” she said during an interview with The Laker News at the Fall River Dairy Queen, “its really exciting for me to see that as well.”

Devau was asked whys he got into a field that has only 14 per cent of women, and is male dominated. She initially wanted to go into Environmental Sciences. She and other women are starting to bridge that gender gap in the engineering field.

“I didn’t know Environmental Engineering existed, but once I did and knew I wouldn’t just be part of the research aspect but the designing and solution solving aspect that was really enticing to me.”

She had a message for any young that are interested in engineering but haven’t taken the next step to find out more. She said Go ENG Girl is the event to do that at.

“Engineering is a very difficult field and a difficult degree, and it definitely is challenging but I think it can be very rewarding,” said Deveau. “I think it’s important for young girls to know they can do challenging things. They can do difficult things just as well or even better than guys can.”

Go ENG Girl takes place at Dalhousie University on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found at their website https://www.dalwie.com/goenggirl or Instagram @dalwie .