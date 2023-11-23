Mason trio to perform Christmas favourites at SJUC concert Dec. 1

FALL RIVER: Tickets are now on sale for an upcoming concert featuring three well-known performers who will include plenty of Christmas carols to get one in the festive spirit.

Doris Mason, Clare Mason-Grieves, and James Logan are coming back to St. John’s United Church in Fall River on Dec. 1 beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This trio is getting together for a fun-filled collection of old favorite carols and new original Christmas songs penned by Doris.

With James on guitar, Doris and Clare taking turns on the piano and singing, they’ll present music

from their “Christmas with the Masons” CD.

There will also be some gems thrown in the mix from Charlie Brown’s Christmas special, and more. $2 from each ticket sold will be donated to Beacon House.

Tickets can be ordered in the office or on Eventbrite.



Eventbrite link for ticket purchases:

http:// https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/doris-mason-trio-christmas-with-the-masons-tickets-753461131527?aff=oddtdtcreator



Tickets are $25 each plus Eventbrite Fees in advance. Cash or tap for ticket purchases will be available at the door.