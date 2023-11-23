Lions Club supports breakfast programs at Beaver Bank schools

BEAVER BANK: Students at three local schools are getting extra support form a local community group.

Recently, members of the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Lions Club dropped by the three schools in the Beaver Bnak area to deliver cheques.

The money will be used for the breakfast programs at Beaver Bank Monarch Elementary; Hartold T. Barrett Junior High; and Beaver Bank Kinsac Elementary.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here are a couple photos of the cheque presented as taken by the Lions Club and posted on their Facebook page.