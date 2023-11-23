From the Cruiser – Nov. 21, 2023

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members East Hants RCMP responded to 122 calls for service.

The following is a look at a couple of the calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

CAR WINDOW SMASHED; TIRES SLASHED.

East Hants RCMP received information that sometime between 7 am and 3:30 pm on Nov. 17, a resident who lives on Melody Lane in Lantz had their car window and tires slashed.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

VEHICLE STOLEN IN ENFIELD

East Hants RCMP were notified Nov. 19 that a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen sometime over night from a residence in the 80 block of Boyd Avenue in Enfield.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Man wanted on outstanding assault charge

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Ryan Alexander Cole, 33, of Belleisle.

Ryan Cole was charged with assault, criminal harassment, and other offences after an incident in March of 2023. He has not appeared in court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Ryan Cole.

Anyone who sees Ryan Cole is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

