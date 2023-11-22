LANTZ: Jade Miller deserved a better fate.

While the goalie for the Hants East Rural High School Lady Tigers stood on her head and put in a three-star performance between the pipes, her teammates had trouble getting much offence going against a stingy Lockview High Dragons and fell 3-1.

The Metro High School girls hockey league game was played Nov. 21 in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Miller stopped 25 of 28 shots she faced, while the Tigers managed just nine shots on the Dragons goalie.

If it wasn’t for Miller’s great play in net the score could have been higher, but she came up with more than a handful of timely and great saves to keep the game close.

Lockview’s stalwart defence limited the opportunities for HERH and kept them mostly at bay outside and not really in close so they couldn’t grab any rebounds, which were few and far between.

Jessica Parsons led the offence for the Dragons scoring twice, with Bridget Blackwood on the power-play scoring the other marker. It was Blackwood’s first high school girls hockey goal. She got the puck as a result.

Picking up assists on the Lockview goals were Alina Gould and Josie Leslie with two each, and Summer Robinson and Norah Haas with one helper each.

The HERH Tigers celebrate their goal. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Kelsey Brothers gave the Tigers some life in the third period late, but it wasn’t enough.

Katie Lemmon had the helper on the tally by Brothers.

Kara McPhee earned the goaltending win in the Lockview net.

Pat Healey of The Laker News had the honour of dropping the ceremonial puck before the game between the two teams from communities The Laker News covers.

He was also presented a Tigers hoodie.

HERH Goalie Jade Miller eyes the puck beyond a teammates body and through the legs of two LHS skaters. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here are a few more game action photos we snapped: