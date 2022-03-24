Fall River’s Green signs with Electric City FC

FALL RIVER: A Fall River soccer player has signed with a League1 Ontario semi-professional soccer team.

Luke Green, most recently listed as a tryout player for the Halifax Wanderers, was announced March 23 as signing with the Peterborough, Ont.-based team. Besides Green, the team announced the signing of St. Francis Xavier and U Sports All-Rookie Brynn Jurus for its women’s squad.

Green, 19, played for Halifax Wanderers FC in the Canadian Premier League in 2020. Halifax made the CPL Finals that season during the Island Games in Charlottetown.

He was at the Wanderers 2022 training camp this past March, before joining ECFC.

“Luke is a player that is right on the edge of making that jump to the CPL level. He is a young player who has experience at the next level through his time with the Halifax Wanderers and we think we can provide him with the proper environment here at ECFC to help him prepare for when that next opportunity inevitably comes,” Electric City FC President Rob Jenkins said in a release.

“He is a strong, technical centre back that is really comfortable on the ball and playing with both feet. He is great in aerial duels and a fantastic 1v1 defender. Luke is a perfect example of the type of player we want at our club; ambitious, passionate, and hungry to succeed.”

Green played for USL League Two side Calgary Foothills FC during the summer of 2021, then played at St. Francis Xavier University Men’s Soccer program last fall, where he started 11 games and helped led the X-Men to the semifinals of the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) championship.

He is known from his performances with Nova Scotia youth club Suburban FC, as well as Team Nova Scotia.

“Now that it’s official, I couldn’t be more blessed and thankful to wear the club’s colours. I can’t wait to get to work and live in such an exciting place such as Peterborough,” Green said.

“It’s a challenge I’ll embrace and certainly take full advantage of playing in front of all the Electric City FC supporters.”

The women’s team has added another young exciting attacking player in Brynn Jurus, a 19-year-old forward from Ancaster, Ontario, who joins ECFC from St. Francis Xavier University.

“What really drew me to Electric City FC is the competitive environment that it offers. Not only will I be playing in a league against some of the best players in Ontario, but I will be playing on a team filled with incredible players that will push me to be better every day,” Jurus said.

“On top of this, ECFC is part of an extraordinary community that shows so much support for the club. I am very excited to be part of something so unique.”