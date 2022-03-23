Thieves steal ATV during break-and-enter into Elmsdale business

ELMSDALE: A break-and-enter into an Elmsdale business is under investigation.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were informed of the break-and-enter into the business located in the Elmsdale Business Park on March 19.

“Culprits gained entry by cutting through a fence on the property,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

(RCMP photo)

He said the thieves stole a 2021 Polaris Scrambler 4X4 ATV.

Police are looing for any information that will lead to the culprits in this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.