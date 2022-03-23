From the Cruiser – March 15-22

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (March 15-22) members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 120 calls for service. Of those, 67 calls were related to traffic offenses or other motor vehicle related incidents.

As spring approaches, more people will be on the road. East Hants RCMP wants to remind motorists to always drive with due care and attention.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

On March 16, East Hants RCMP was notified a male, approximately 18 years old, wearing a grey jacket and red sweatpants was knocking on doors and looking into vehicles and sheds in the South Uniacke area.

The man was confronted and left the area without being identified.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who has information on this matter. If you do please contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

TRESPASSING INVESTIGATION

East Hants RCMP are continuing to investigate a report of trespassing on a property in Upper Nine Mile River that occurred March 20.

The caller reported he has trail cam footage of two males wearing hoodies, approximately 20-years-old, snooping around outside the caller’s garage. This was reported at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday morning March 19.

Police are looking to speak to anyone with information on the identities of these persons. If you have information please call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

