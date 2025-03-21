ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants took a significant step forward with improving and expanding its wastewater and stormwater infrastructure in Lantz thanks to a federal government investment.

On Thursday, one of two announcements from Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development Kody Blois was for $6.3 million to the municipality for those projects related to the Brookside wastewater revitalization project.

The announcement was made in council chambers at the Lloyd E. Matheson Building in Elmsdale.

The funding will allow the municipality to improve wastewater capacity in Lantz by rebuilding the Poplar Drive Wastewater Lift Station, installing a new wastewater force main, adding backup generators to the Poplar Drive and Sportsplex Lift Stations, and upgrading stormwater infrastructure on Brookside Avenue.

Once completed, this project will support local growth by redistributing wastewater catchment areas to increase capacity and strengthen resilience against extreme weather that could cause flooding and system issues.

“This is a significant step forward for our community,” said Warden Eleanor Roulston.

MEH Warden Eleanor Roulston. (Healey photo)

She said the funding for the wastewater improvements will not only help the municipality address immediate needs and build system resiliency in the community, but it will also do more.

“It will also set the stage for future growth in our municipality,” she said.

The funding from the feds is through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Program (CHIP).

It will not only fortify services for the hundreds of homes already in Lantz but also support the immediate development of at least 28 new dwelling units and prepare East Hants for additional development going forward.

“It is a critical step in ensuring that East Hants remains a vibrant, sustainable place for generations to come,” she said.

“On behalf of the municipality, I want to express our gratitude to Minister Blois and the federal government for their commitment to improving the quality of life for our communities.”

Elmsdale councillor Norval Mitchell greets Minister Kody Blois at the East Hants council chambers. (Healey photo)

Blois recalled speaking with Roulston and East Hants staff just before Christmas about CHIP and ensuring they had an application in for funding.

“I said to Warden Roulston and staff that we needed to make sure they had an application in because they’re one of the fastest growing areas,” said Blois.

“Credit to the staff and the council for being able to believe and put that application in, and here we are we have $6,300,000 of federal funding to support the Brookside revitalization and water and waste treatment facility.”

He praised Roulston and CAO Kim Ramsay and their entire team, both on the political and civil service side for doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

“There’s a lot of building out there, a lot of housing happening, and that’s good. That’s important,” he said. “We will deal with the challenges of growth as the Premier has said and others have said, but we will be there to help you.”

Blois said he is proud to be from this community here in East Hants.

“I’m proud of the work that goes on, our economic partners,” said Blois.

“There’s been some good things. It has not been an easy time, especially in the last few years after the pandemic, we’ve been dealing with challenges around inflation and affordability.

“We must take a step back sometimes and look at the broader world view and say we’re truly fortunate to call this place home.

“We’re fortunate to call Nova Scotia home, and East Hants part of it.

“Today is a very good day for East Hants and for Nova Scotia.”