INDIAN BROOK: Fire crews from nine departments between Enfield and Stewiacke were paged for a house fire in Indian Brook on Victoria Day, May 23.

Firefighters responded to the mid-morning call from Indian Brook fire; Enfield fire; Shubenacadie fire; Stewiacke fire; Milford fire; Station 40 Dutch Settlement; Lantz; Rawdon; and Nine Mile River fire.

Residents in the Milford area reported hearing several fire trucks responding to the call around 10:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Canadian Red Cross said at least one person was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor smoke inhlation.

Housing for the couple and their four children has been arranged by the Band Council members, while community volunteers have assisted with basic needs like clothes and food.

Work by each of the fire crews on scene allowed the fire to be quickly dealt with.

No further details were available on the call.