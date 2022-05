FALL RIVER: Students at Lockview High showcased their musical talents last week during a Coffee House in the Cafetorium.

The event was the first in a couple years due to COVID-19 that saw a good crowd of family and friends turn out to support the students, and the Lockview High band, that were performing.

The night began with some music from the students in the Lockview High band as directed by Ms. Burtt.

Here are some photos and video of our coverage from the event.

