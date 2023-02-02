Five Fall River players head to prestigious International hockey tournament with U-13 AAA Blues

FALL RIVER: A Fall River hockey player will get to follow in the footsteps of his dad next week at a prestigious international hockey tournament in Quebec.

Max Brien, 13, is one of several local players on the Bedford Blues U-13 AAA team that will participate in the International Quebec Peewee hockey tournament, running from Feb. 8-19.

Brien’s dad Colin attended and played in the tournament when he was Max’s age. One of the 13-year-old’s coaches also played in the tournament. That makes playing in it a special moment for Max.

“My dad showed me his program and team picture and told me it was the best tournament and his favourite hockey memory,” said Max in an interview with The Laker News.

When Colin went he was billeted at another players house, but Max and his teammates will be staying in a hotel.

Other players on the blues from the local area include Mitchell Brewer; Maddox Burke; Joel Hacala, and Liam Duffy. All but Burke attend Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River.

Max said he’s excited to go. The Blues were scheduled to represent at last year’s tournament, but Covid-19 cancelled it.

“I’ve been looking forward to second year U13 for a long time because I knew I would get to play in this tournament,” said Max. “I knew I would have a lot of my friends on the team to share the experience with.”

Mitchell said he is also excited about attending.

“The tournament is a lot of fun with all the really good teams from other places,” he said. “It’s such a big tournament.”

Besides the hockey on ice, what is Mitchell most looking forward too?

“The pin trading is awesome,” he said.

He said the team is hoping to win some and watch a few other games as well.

“Our team is going to do some fun carnival things together too in our free time,” said Mitchell.

Max said he’s looking forward to meeting players from other countries and exchange pins with them.

“There is even a Ukrainian team going,” he said.

He added he hopes for a tournament his teammates can come away happy with their performance.

“I hope our team can work together and feel good about how we play,” said Max. “I know there will be a lot of really great teams.

“It would be nice to come home with a medal, but if not, I know we will come home with a lot of great memories.”