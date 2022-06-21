Francis keys Sea Dogs opening win at Memorial Cup

SAINT JOHN: A Beaver Bank hockey player played a key role as his QMJHL team dusted off five weeks-plus of not playing to start off the Memorial Cup on the right foot in Saint John, N.B. on June 20.

Ryan Francis, a Harold T. Barrett Junior High, and Lockview High alum, scored twice as the Saint John Sea Dogs held off the Hamilton Bulldogs to open the Memorial Cup tournament with a 4-3 victory.

Francis and the Sea Dogs held control for the bulk of the opening game for both teams—the Host from the QMJHL and the OHL Bulldogs, finishing the contest outshooting the Bulldogs 35-20 in the game. He assisted on two goals.

The NHL Free Agent found an open Peter Reynolds who sealed the deal with an empty net goal with 1:12 left in the contest, securing the 5-3 win.

Francis was plus-four in the game and had four shots on goal.

Nikolas Hurtubise earned the game victory stopping 17 of 20 shots on goal.

Cam MacDonald, who has family ties to the Wellington area, had two shots on goal and was six-for-12 in the faceoff circle.