MAIN PHOTO: Gracie MacIntyre of Enfield is presented her RCMP badge by her dad Const. Peter MacIntyre and Const. Deidre Ndiyae after graduating. (Submitted photo)

ENFIELD: Gracie MacIntyre knew what she wanted to become since she was a little girl going to school in the Lockview Family of Schools.

The 21-year-old wanted to enter a job that leaves her having a positive impact on her community, and seeing how her mom and dad did so as RCMP officers left her knowing she too wanted to become one when she was old enough.

MacIntyre’s parents are Const. Deidre Ndiaye, stationed out of the Bible Hill RCMP detachment and covering Stewiacke, and Const. Peter MacIntyre, who works out of Halifax. Const. Ndiaye had previously been stationed for a few years out of the East Hants RCMP detachment in Enfield.

“I wouldn’t say I wanted to follow in their footsteps, but I’ve seen the positive impacts both my parents have had on people and communities while I was growing up,” said MacIntyre in between packing to move to her new home in a few days. “I really wanted to be able to create my own positive impacts.”

Now fresh off RCMP Cadet training at Depot, the former Lockview High Lady Dragon basketball player is ready to leave her own impact on those she meets and helps as an RCMP officer. She will begin her deployment in New Brunswick, so close to home.

“I wanted to pursue this career because it’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” she said. “I grew up with my parents as members so I got to meet a lot of other members.

“I got to see a side of policing not everyone gets to see.”

The Enfield resident spoke about what the days of training were like at RCMP Depot in Saskatchewan. Most weeks saw her and other recruits doing intense training for eight-and-a-half hour days Monday to Friday, with plenty of after hours training involving driving practice; self defence; practice scenarios; and dry fire practice taking place.

“All of these are to be done on top of normal homework,” she said.

Gracie MacIntyre with her family. (Submitted photo)

MacIntyre said she lucked out with her facilitation team and with the troop she was part of as they were all there for each other.

“Even though not everyone graduated I wouldn’t have wanted to do the past 26 weeks with another group of people,” said MacIntyre. “I’ve met a lot of life long friends there, even thought we are now posted all over the country.”

She was asked about the rhetoric and negative attention that has been pointed at the RCMP and officers in general and how as a new officer she deals with that.

“You learn to block out the negative comments and just focus on you and your job,” said MacIntyre.

MacIntyre acknowledged the dangers of the job as well. In the past six months, nine Canadian police officers—whether its RCMP or municipal police—have been killed in the line of duty.

She was asked how she puts that thought of how dangerous her job is out of her mind to be able to do the best job she can.

“The truth is I don’t put it out of my mind because to not recognize this job can be dangerous is putting myself in a mindset that could get myself or my coworkers hurt,” said MacIntyre. “Nine Canadian police officers have been killed this year and the world isn’t getting less dangerous.

“I think it’s important to remember these officer and the officers before them and the sacrifices they made.”

At RCMP graduation, MacIntyre had a unique presentation. She was given her official RCMP badge by both her mom and dad.

That was something special she will remember for her life, she said.

“It was amazing to be given my badge by both of my parents,” said MacIntyre. “It really made the entire experience for me.”

She said if there’s one thing she can do by the time she retires, it’s helping others.

“At the end of my career I just want to be able to say I made a difference for at-least one person,” said MacIntyre.