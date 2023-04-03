PHOTOS: The Great Big Crunch at Holland Road School

FLETCHERS LAKE: Crunch. Crunch. Crunch.

If residents from Holland Road in Fletchers Lake heard that sound coming from the school on the hill shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday morning, March 31, it was just students taking part in the Great Big Crunch.

Holland Road Elementary School was one of the local schools like Oldfield Consolidated School,taking part in the event, although others had held their event on a different day.

The Laker News was invited to cover the Great Big Crunch at Holland Road School, and snapped the below photos from the event.

The sound of the students chomping into the healthy apples appeared to be crunch’s of deliciousness.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Ready for the Great Big Crunch. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The Great Big Crunch is a Canada-wide movement and annual moment of anti-silence in which students, teachers, parents and others passionate about food join the food movement and crunch into apples (or other crunchy fruit or vegetable) to make noise for healthy school food.

Every year since 2008, Canadians from coast to coast have participated in the Great Big Crunch,

It is an original initiative of FoodShare Toronto.

(Healey photo)