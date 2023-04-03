Local athletes earn Mount Mystics Best of the Blue awards

BEDFORD: A slew of local Mount Mystics have picked up Best of the Blue hardware for their efforts during their 2022-2023 competition season.

The winners from the Fall River/Windsor Junction/Beaver Bank areas played with the Bedford based Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU_) teams in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA).

The award winners were posted on the Mystics Facebook page last week.

In basketball, Ashleigh Marshall of Fall River was the winner of the coach’s award for the ACAA champion Mystics, who represented the league at the recently held CCAA nationals.

On the season Marshall, a star when she suited up for the Lori Lancaster-coached LHS Lady Dragons, she scored 30 points over 17 games played coming in off the bench. She had eight offensive rebounds and eight defensive rebounds.

Marshall also had eight assists and 10 steals, while also going 10-37 for FG.

Sophie LebLanc. (MSVU PHoto)

For the cross-country team, Beaver Bank’s Sophie LeBlanc earned the Most Improved player award for her performance during the season.

At the ACAA women’s cross country championship meet in Moncton, LeBlanc came home with ninth in a time of 28:46.8.

Madyson Parlee of Fall River was a co-Coach’s Award recipient for the Mystics volleyball team. Parlee had 126 kills in 59 sets through 18 games played for the Mystics.

She had 33 service aces and 14 assists for the Mystics.

Maia Green was her co-winner with Parlee for the honour.