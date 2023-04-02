Hurricanes add offensive lineman from LHS Dragons

FALL RIVER: A Lockview High football player has committed to a team in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA).

Chris Bennett was announced by the Holland College Hurricanes recently as joining the team.

He is the second Dragon to join the PEI school, after Ryan Clarke was announced earlier in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Bennett, an offensive lineman, is excited to get things going with the Hurricanes.

He is said to be a very good long snapper as well when called upon.

Bennett is listed as five-foot-11, and from Fall River.