Carruthers sisters, Lewis, Gaudry nab Indoor track & field medals

BEAVER BANK: It was a golden performance for a pair of Beaver Bank track athletes at the recently held Athletics Canada Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Four local athletes were competing at the championship, held at the Irving Oil Fieldhouse in Saint John, N.B. These are the only four that are known to us to have taken part.

Leading the medal parade for Nova Scotia and Beaver Bank was Abby Lewis, a Lockview High student.

Lewis brought home gold medals in the 3000 metre and Under-18 1500 metre races.

Anna Carruthers, a Harold T. Barrett Junior High alum now at LHS as well, picked gold medal wins in the Under-16 girls 800 metre and 1200 metre races.

In the 4 x 400 metre Under-18 relay race, Anna and sister Paige Carruthers helped their team to a silver medal. The other two members of the team, also from Chebucto Athletics, were not identified.

(Submitted photo)

Meanwhile, Abby Lewis anchored the Under-20 team in the 4 x 400 metre relay. They earned a silver medal with their performance.

Windsor Junction’s Cate Gaudry put in a stellar performance picking up bronze in the Pentathlon competition to conclude her Indoor track & field championship.