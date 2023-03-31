Payzant Building Products acquire Windsor furniture, Home Hardware

LOWER SACKVILLE: Payzant Building Products Ltd announced the addition of Windsor

Home Hardware and Windsor Home Furniture to the Payzant team of home stores in a release on March 30.

Payzant Building Products Ltd. has been providing quality building materials and hardware since 1964.

Over the past almost 60 years, Payzant has grown from one location in Lower Sackville, to

nine locations serving all of Halifax Regional Municipality; East Hants; West Hants; and the community of

Sackville, New Brunswick.

“The addition of the Windsor Team to Payzant’s current Home Building Centre in Garlands Crossing and

Home Hardware Building Centre in Hantsport will strengthen their ability to support the communities in

West Hants” said Andrew Payzant, President & CEO.

“I am excited to have Windsor Home Hardware and Furniture join our Payzant Team as we look to build on the success and continue to grow this community based business.”

The Payzant family has deep roots in the area as John Payzant grew up and remained connected to the

nearby community of Bishopville.

One of John Payzant’s first jobs was working for the Shand sisters in the furniture store in Windsor. He moved to Sackville in 1952 and started his career in the hardware business that continues to this day.

As the Payzant family assumes ownership of Windsor Home Hardware, they will become only the third family to operate the business since 1876.