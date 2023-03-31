HALIFAX: The following is a Q&A release sent out to The Laker News by N.S. author Arthur Shears on his recent release Overseas Adventures – From Afghanistan to Zambia and Points In-Between.

Tell us about yourself

I am a Canadian author who began writing during the COVID pandemic. Previously, I spent years working internationally, and had stints in academia.

I currently live in Halifax, and continue to do international consulting on a part-time basis, most recently for the International Labour Organization in Jordan and Lebanon.

What is your memoir about?

As the title suggests, the memoir is about my work, travel, and adventures in 16 different countries over a period of 50 years, from 1971 to 2021.

It starts in Nigeria where I was a young volunteer teacher with CUSO International, and follows my journeys and activities in other countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia proper, the Caribbean, and South and Central America.

Why did you write Overseas Adventures?

I love storytelling, and whether at a reception or a party or over dinner, listeners would often tell me I should write down my tales.

When the pandemic started, I had to stop my consulting work, and with so many stories in my head that needed to get out, I sat down and started writing.

I enjoy history and geography and I was able to write with those features in mind. My dad was in World War II and I have a particular interest in military history.

As I began planning my memoir, I extensively researched each country and followed up on facts that I already knew, for example, that the Empire of Japan attacked Ceylon a few months after Pearl Harbour, and that Rommel had fought in North Africa.

Each of my stories touches on some country facts relating to World War II as well as my experiences in the country.

Finally, I found my international development work so professionally satisfying. My hope is that the memoir may inspire others to explore such opportunities.

Do you have a favorite country from those you visited?

That’s a hard one to answer! Every country I worked in had its positives and negatives. Barbados has gorgeous beaches, Jamaica its blue mountains, Guyana a vast unspoiled hinterland, India delicious food, and so on.

Each country was an experience to be savoured. I found it so exciting to go back to these places in my mind—I was sorting through 2 x 2 slides from decades ago and going online to refresh my memory about places and events.

Writing the book enabled me to have an around-the-world experience while still sitting at my desk. I hope readers will have the same experience reading my memoir in bed or in their favorite chair.

Did you meet any famous personalities while working abroad?

In fact, I did. In Ghana, I met Prince Charles at a cocktail party at the British High Commissioner’s residence. He commented on my newly sprouted beard, having had one himself some years earlier.

Barbados is popular with celebrities and I had passing glimpses of singer Phil Collins at the airport, and Luciano Pavarotti on a golf cart buzzing around some back streets. But really, it was regular people I met that provided the richness in my experiences.

The trainee with a physical handicap who finished their carpentry program in Malawi, the school student in Gaza tapping on the keyboard in a new computer lab, or the labourers in India cooking a meal over an open fire and asking me to join them. These are the gems in my experiences.

Have you plans for writing another book?

I wouldn’t call them plans but I have an idea for another book.

I won’t give too much away but think historical fiction with Nova Scotia, the Battle of Hastings and the Holy Land involved.

How can readers get a copy of Overseas Adventures – From Afghanistan to Zambia and Points In-Between?

Readers can order the book from my website: www.northstarskillsfordevelopment.ca

I also plan to make it available on Amazon and at select bookstores in Atlantic Canada.

The memoir is available as a paperback, and as an ebook in epub and Mobi formats.

Individuals can also write to me directly at: aeshears@northstarskillsfordevelopment.ca.