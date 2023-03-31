Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by school bus

FALL RIVER: An 88-year-old Fall River man sustained serious injuries following a school bus-pedestrian collision on the morning of March 31, police said.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay with Halifax District RCMP said that at approximately 9 a.m. police, EHS, and firefighters with Station 45 Fall River, responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 2 and Fall River Rd. in Fall River.

“ RCMP officers learned that a school bus was travelling through the intersection when it struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

Cpl. Tremblay said the 88-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

The road around the intersection was closed for a short time as crews worked at the scene. Students in school buses that were following the one that hit had informed their parents of what happened as they saw emergency crews on scene.

The Laker News confirmed that it was not a student that was hit, which was what had initially been thought by some.

Cpl. Tremblay said the driver of the bus was issued a summary offence ticket for Failure to Yield to Pedestrian.

He added that there were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

File # 23-38035