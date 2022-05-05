Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 93 calls for service between April 26 and May 3.

Here are a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

FRAUDSTER CONVINCING TO VICTIM

On April 29, East Hants RCMP was advised of another fraud. The complainant reported they had received a phone call from a suspect saying they were with Capital One Mastercard.

The suspect advised $2,500 fraudulent charges were made on the complainant’s card and the “thief” was caught by the bank and made to deposit the stolen funds back in the complainant’s account.

Police say the complainant was told to get $2,500 worth of Joker Green Mastercard gift cards (with their own money) in order to put the stolen funds “back” on the Mastercard account.

The complainant bought the gift cards as asked and provided the serial numbers to the suspect, which in essence gave $2,500 to the suspect.

Police want to remind residents to be wary of any solicitations by phone or email. When in doubt, call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center (1-888-495-8501) or your bank to discuss.

DOG ATTACKS OWNER

East Hants RCMP received a call of a dog attack near Noel on May 1.

The caller reported their personal dog, a German Shepard, had turned on them and bitten the caller. The caller further reported being injured and requiring urgent treatment.

Emergency personnel responded as well as police to ensure the safety of those assisting the caller.

The caller was taken to hospital for treatment.

The SPCA was consulted, and the final disposition of the pet will be at the discretion of the owner.

