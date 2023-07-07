From the Cruiser – July 5, 2023

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, East Hants RCMP officers responded to 143 calls for service.

The following is just a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

FRAUDULENT USE OF SIN NUMBER

On June 30, East Hants RCMP receive a call about a suspected fraudulent call from a male stating he worked for Service Canada.

The male told the complainant that there was an unauthorized use of their social insurance number, so they were looking into it. The complainant was wise enough to not provide any personal information and to terminate the call.

Because there was no personal loss to the complainant, the responding officer referred them to the anti-fraud Centre.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre collects information on fraud and identity theft and provides information on past and current scams affecting Canadians.

If you think you’re a victim of fraud, report it by contacting the Anti-fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

TALK ABOUT “HANGRY”!

On Canada Day, July 1, an East Hants RCMP officer was approached in the parking lot at the Big Stop by a bystander. They advised that a verbal altercation was escalating quickly behind the Burger King restaurant.

The officer attended and learned that two people were arguing over where they should park to await their respective drive thru orders.

Const. Burns said the two were separated and sent on their way.

CHECK STOPS

Over the past week, East Hants officers conducted 15 check stops at various locations in the county targeting impaired drivers.

East Hants RCMP wants the public to be aware that there will be more check stops conducted as the summer progresses.

There is absolutely zero tolerance for impaired driving. Arrive alive and drive sober.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Tennecape man wanted on outstanding warrant

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest Mitchell Leroy White, 30, of Tennecape.

Mitchell Leroy White was arrested and charged with Assault in Aril 2023 then charged for failing to appear in court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Mitchell Leroy White.

Anyone who sees Mitchell Leroy White is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

