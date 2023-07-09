PHOTOS: A “berry” good time at the Strawberry festival at SJUC

FALL RIVER: A hot day meant many turned to a community fundraiser for their supper and dessert on July 8.

The annual Strawberry Festival–in its 70th year–put on by the volunteers at St. John’s United Church in Fall River was held to a good crowd of support from the community.

Early in the day, a group of volunteers got together to help sort the strawberries and get the rest of the meal prepped for serving to customers at supper time.

As it came time to serve meals, people parked and then went in to the church hall to eat in or awaited the take out doors opening to order their meal and take them home.

It was a great turnout for the Strawberry Shortcake supper. (Submitted photo)

The event was only a success because of the support of those who came and had their supper or bought takeout, and because of the countless effort of the many volunteers who donned aprons some donned with strawberries.

The Laker News stopped by to get some supper for ourselves and our mom, and snapped some photos.

We also thank the SJUC organizers for getting photos for us of the event and volunteers and sending them our way so we can include them:

The volunteers were busy happily dishing up supper during the Strawberry Festival. 9Healey photo)

Everyone was pitching in. (Healey photo)

The Take Out line was kept as busy as the eat in volunteers. (Healey photo)

The crew doing pre-festival work. (Submitted photo)

Brynn Everly gets some help from sister Hallie smashing the strawberries. (Submitted photo)

Making some Strawberry shortcake take-out. (Healey photo)