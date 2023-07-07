Police find woman in medical distress during well-being check

ELMSDALE: A quick acting RCMP officer is being credited with helping a woman who was in serious medical distress.

Const. Preston Burns, community policing officer with East Hants RCMP, said police completed the well-being check on the person in Elmsdale after they had not been heard from in several days.

“On arrival at the scene, the quick acting officer forced open the door to the residence where the person was found to be in severe medical distress,” said Const. Burns.

He said EHS was notified, and paramedics were able to provide initial care after arriving on scene.

The person was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Const. Burns said they hope the person has a speedy recovery.