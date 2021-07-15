From the Cruiser – July 6-13

Brought to you by:

NINE MILE RIVER: East Hants RCMP responded to 107 calls for service between July 6 to July 13.

Here are a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

On July 9, officers were called to attend the scene of a vehicle in the ditch in Nine Mile River.

Upon arrival, members encountered a 26-year-old female from the Lantz area who was identified as the vehicle driver. The subsequent investigation revealed the female was impaired.

She was arrested and transported to the Enfield detachment where samples were taken of her breath.

The samples showed the driver had a blood alcohol reading of nearly twice the legal limit.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the woman was charged with impaired driver and released to appear before the courts at a later date.

Flames engulf a white GMC Sierra in Nine Mile River before firefighters doused it. (RCMP photo)

On July 10, East Hants RCMP responded, along with volunteer firefighters from Nine Mile River and Elmsdale Fire, to a vehicle fire on Blois Road in Nine Mile River. A white GMC Sierra pick-up truck ablaze in the roadway.

S/Sgt. Bushell said local firefighters were quick to douse the flames.

The matter was suspicious in nature and police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

