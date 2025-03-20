Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 135 calls for service.

The following is some highlights of the week of March 10-16 as provided by Cpl. Jody Simpson, Acting Ops NCO, with East Hants RCMP

Fraud Alerts

On March 12, a resident of East Hants received a call from an unknown person advising they won a million-dollar prize.

The caller said they required their social insurance number, which was provided to the unknown person.

East Hants RCMP is reminding people to not provide personal information without verifying the information/company requesting the information.

You can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for help or your local RCMP Detachment.

Recovered Stolen Property

East Hants RCMP SCEU recovered a stolen vehicle on March 14.

The vehicle recovered was a 2012 White Honda Civic which was stolen out of Ontario and recovered in Maitland.

If anyone has any information in regards to who was driving or had the vehicle please contact East Hants RCMP 902-883-7077 or if you wish to remain anonymous please use Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is still ongoing.

East Hants’ Most Wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Marshall Ellis, of Middle Musquodoboit but has ties to East Hants.

Marshall Ellis was charged with Theft of Motor Vehicle. He had court on February 24, 2025 and failed to attend.

Anyone who sees Marshall Ellis is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

