Feds, N.S., N.B. reach agreement on Chignecto Isthmus

AMHERST/HALIFAX: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Government of Canada have reached a funding agreement to protect the Chignecto Isthmus from the increasingly destructive impacts of climate change.

The isthmus, a narrow land bridge protected by a network of dykes and aboiteaux, connects Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and is a vital national trade corridor.

With a 10-year funding agreement in place, preconstruction work to improve the network will continue.

“Protecting Nova Scotia’s main connection to the rest of Canada has never been more important as we take action to increase trade between provinces,” said Public Works Minister Fred Tilley.

“That’s why we are taking a Team Canada approach. We’re putting the interests of our country first and showing leadership as we unlock our potential.”

Under the agreement, Nova Scotia has committed to pay up to $162.5 million toward the project over the next 10 years. This represents 25 per cent of the total project cost. New Brunswick will contribute the same amount.

The federal government has agreed to pay $325 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

Nova Scotia maintains its position that the federal government is fully responsible for this project and will maintain its reference to the court.

However, it is in everyone’s best interests to strengthen and protect this interprovincial trade corridor as soon as possible.

Quotes:

“This is a necessary partnership with the federal government and our neighbours in Nova Scotia to protect this critical land corridor.

“This announcement provides much needed certainty and security for the people living in the region and presents us with a major project and economic opportunity for New Brunswick business.

“However, this is only the first step in implementing a long-term climate mitigation solution for the Chignecto Isthmus.”

— Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick

Quick Facts:

– the dykes and aboiteaux protecting the Chignecto Isthmus were originally installed in the late 1600s

– the dykeland system protects communities, infrastructure and natural resources from rising sea levels in the Bay of Fundy

– more than $100 million per day, or $35 billion a year, in trade crosses the isthmus on the Trans-Canada Highway and CN Rail lines

– the isthmus also houses windmills, major power transmission lines, natural gas lines and telecommunications lines