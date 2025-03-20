ELMSDALE: Four local restaurants in the Corridor area are putting on East Hants Burger Week, running until March 23.

It’s raising money for charities of each businesses choice.

Our Pat Healey was joined by Sherry and Chris from Junk Works to try out the Pump Up The Jam burger at The Cup of Soul Cafe in Elmsdale.

The other participating East Hants Burger Week businesses are: Shooters Bar & Grill; The Beefy Weiner; and Pete’za Perfect

Let’s see how it went:

Video sponsored by Junk Works Halifax

Video by Matt Dagley

Chris and Sherry came prepared with empty tummies and were hungry. (Dagley Media photo)

The plates near Pat are mostly clean as we see the places where East Hants Burger Week is happening. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat, Sherry and Chris wave goodbye on the video story. (Dagley Media photo)