From the Cruiser – May 1-8

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 104 calls for service.

The following are a few highlights of the week as provided by Cpl. Jared Ryan.

DRIVERS WARNED ON TAILGATING

On May 1, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a rear end collision on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke.

The complainant said that he had to take evasive action to avoid hitting a vehicle who braked in front of him but the driver behind him couldn’t stop fast enough and rear ended him.

Both drivers were warned about following too closely.

The drivers and a young child passenger were assessed by paramedics on scene but fortunately didn’t require further medical attention.

POLICE RESPOND TO STAGGERING MAN

East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a man staggering on the side of Highway 102 in Enfield on May 3.

The caller was concerned that he would stagger into traffic.

Upon arrival, the male initially gave the officer a fictitious name to avoid arrest but eventually it was discovered that he was on a court order to abide to a curfew condition.

The man was arrested and held for court.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a domestic assault in progress near West Gore on May 3.

An investigation revealed that a female had been injured and was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries.

A 34-year-old man was later arrested and charged. This matter is now before the courts.

EAST HANTS MOST WANTED: Warrant for Dutch Settlement man

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Cole Isenor, 27, of Dutch Settlement.

Cole Isenor is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 354(1)(a) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over 5000.00

This charge stems from an incident that took place in Enfield on June 3, 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Cole Isenor.

Anyone who sees Cole Isenor is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

