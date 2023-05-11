Theft of liquor from Mount Uniacke store under investigation

MOUNT UNIACKE: The theft of liquor from a convenience store on May 1 in Mount Uniacke is under investigation.

East Hants RCMP Cpl. Jared Ryan said a complaint was received of a theft from Eddy’s Variety in Mount Uniacke.

“Video footage at the scene captured a female entering the store and leaving without paying for six large bottles of liquor,” said Cpl. Ryan.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Ryan said the video showed the woman get into the passenger side of a black Honda Civic before leaving the area.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).