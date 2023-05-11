Refusal of breath demand leads to charge against man

SOUTH RAWDON: A 23-year-old man is under investigation following a single-vehicle collision into a garage that police suspect was caused by impaired driving.

RCMP Cpl. Jared Ryan said on May 5 East Hants RCMP responded to a vehicle that had crashed into the garage of a residence near South Rawdon.

“Upon police arrival, the man was treated for minor injuries however the investigators suspected that the man was under the influence of alcohol,” said Cpl. Ryan.

Cpl. Ryan said after the police issued a legal breath demand, the man refused to comply with the officers.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with refusing to comply with a breath demand.

The matter is now before the courts, said Cpl. Ryan.