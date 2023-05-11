MOUNT UNIACKE: A driving complaint has led East Hants RCMP to lay an assault charge against a 52-year-old man.

Cpl. Jared Ryan, with East Hants RCMP, said the driving complaint came in on May 4.

“It resulted in a physical altercation between two men in the Mount Uniacke area,” said Cpl. Ryan.

Cpl. Ryan said an investigation revealed that a 52-year-old man was upset with the driving of another 48-year-old man. That resulted in the two men engaging in an argument at a residence which turned physical.

As a result the 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.