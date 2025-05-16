Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 137 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlights from the week as provided by S/Sgt. Michael Balmaceda.

Failing to remain at a collision with another vehicle

On May 9, at 9:20 p.m. East Hants RCMP responded to a call for service of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 102 near exit 8.

The police were informed that the occupants of one of the vehicles involved had left on foot into a wooded area.

A Forward Looking Infra-Red (FLIR) device was utilized to determine a path of travel.

The two occupants were located and the driver identified.

The driver has been charged with Fail to Stop at an Accident, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, driving while Licence Revoked, Operating without registration, No Insurance, and failing to display current year number plate.

The driver was investigated for impaired driving, however, was under the legal limit for blood alcohol percentage.

Bicycle Safety Week

The East Hants RCMP School Safety Resource Officer was out this week in schools giving bicycle safety talks to students.

With the warmer weather approaching, the Nova Scotia RCMP wants to remind motorists and cyclists that we all have a responsibility to keep our roadways safe for everyone.

Cyclists, here are some helpful tips to keep you safe on the roads:

• Wear a properly fitted helmet. It’s the law and it can reduce the risk of brain injury, the leading type of fatal or disabling injury to cyclists.

• Wear a reflective vest or bright clothing so others can see you

• Have a bell or horn on your bike

• Obey the traffic laws

• Use proper hand signals when turning and stopping

• Be predictable

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Philip Lake.

Philip Lake is wanted for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Anyone who sees Philip Lake is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

