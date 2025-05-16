All photos in this story by Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Halifax Media

DARTMOUTH: Police week means its time for the annual Open House out on by N.S. RCMP at its Dartmouth headquarters.

The open house welcomed crowds to check out the many booths on May 15

From K9 to bomb robots, crowds were treated to many booths that explained and showed samples of the many divisions that work both in public eye and behind the scenes.

Electronic displays showed a small sample of the vast cyber work needed in policing in today’s high tech society while the human trafficking division spoke about their role within policing.

The public could see police vehicles on display such as motorcycles while traffic and the dive teams both explained their roles.

This event is a welcome event for public interactions.

