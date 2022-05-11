From the Cruiser – May 3 to May 10

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 102 calls for service between May 2 to May 9.

Here is a snapshot of two of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

ELMSDALE NSLC THEFT – a second one

On May 4, an unknown male stole nine, 750 milli-litre Bowmore Darkest Sherry Cask, 15-year-old whiskey valued at $114.99 each for a total retail value of $1034.91 from Elmsdale NSLC.

The suspect ran behind the store and unsure how he left the area.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the suspect is described as being in his 40’s.

East Hants RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual involved If you could identify him please contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

EARLY MORNING DISTURBANCE IN ENFIELD

East Hants RCMP was called in the early morning hours to a residence on Highway 2 near Enfield on May 7 for a complaint of an unwanted, intoxicated female threatening to burn the house down.

The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival.

Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect and substantiate that she had operated a motor vehicle during the incident.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Enfield Detachment where she provided samples of her breath in excess of the legal limit.

A 26-year-old female from Enfield was later released. She will face the courts at a later date on charges of Mischief, two counts of Uttering Threats, Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle, and Operation of a Motor Vehicle while over the legal limit.

