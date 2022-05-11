Shoplifters sought by police after theft at Elmsdale NSLC

[adroitate banner=”164″]

ELMSDALE: RCMP are searching for two shoplifters after an incident May 3 in Elmsdale.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were told that two males entered the Elmsdale NSLC and stole seven, 750ml Patron Silver tequila. They also got away with nine, 1.75 litre Captain Morgan White rum for a total retail value of $1,182.34.

The suspects ran behind the store into an unknown vehicle, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The males are described as being six-feet tall and in their 30’s.

East Hants RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals involved If you know them please contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.