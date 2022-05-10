HALIFAX: In a first for the Concours d’art oratoire, provincially and nationally, a set of triplets competed in the early immersion category.

Executive Director Rebecca Lancaster who has organized the event since 2005 commented, “We have students who participate each year, and we have definitely had multiple siblings compete from a family, but I have never had a set of triplets participating!”

More than 80 French second and first-language students in grades 5-12 competed in the provincial Concours d’art oratoire, Canada’s French public speaking contest this past weekend.

The event took place at Mount Saint-Vincent University. This year marks the 38th year of the annual provincial French public speaking competition. This year was especially exciting as it was the first time since 2019 that the event was held in person.

Canadian Parents for French (CPF), Nova Scotia President Kate Ashley welcomed the participating students at the opening ceremony.

Halifax West MP Lena Metlege Diab, also gave remarks. Metlege Diab spoke about the importance of students continuing their French Language education and how being able to communicate in both official languages has greatly impacted her professional life.

After presenting their speeches, students, families and teachers enjoyed a bilingual magic show by Remi Boudreau, Magicien & Illusionnist.

Remi Boudreau from Dieppe, NB has been performing for over 20 years and it certainly showed! With charisma and passion, he performed magic tricks involving animals, dollar bills, and fake snow that kept the crowd entertained!

CPF Nova Scotia would like to thank the many volunteers who made this event possible. This event attracts bilingual volunteers from the Francophone community, local universities and high schools.

Students from grades 5 to 12 received medals and prizes. The winners in grade 11/12 also receive renewable entrance scholarships to Université Sainte-Anne and Université de Moncton.

The grade 11/12 winners of the provincial competition now move on to the national competition. The national competition will be held virtually again this year. The winners of the National Concours d’art oratoire will be announced June 17, 2022 on the Canadian Parents for French website, www.cpf.ca

Sponsorship for this event was received from: Nova Scotia Education and Early Childhood Development, Université Sainte-Anne, Université de Moncton, Mount Saint Vincent University and Canadian Heritage.

With the continuing support of our sponsors and volunteers, Canadian Parents for French, Nova Scotia is able to organize and present the provincial Concours d’art oratoire.

The complete list of provincial Concours d’art oratoire winners can be found at ns.cpf.ca. Photos will be posted on the CPF Nova Scotia Facebook page as well as ns.cpf.ca.