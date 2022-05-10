DARTMOUTH: The Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding motorists that vehicles with tinted windshields, front side windows or license plate covers are prohibited in Nova Scotia.

While some motorists install after-market window tint or license plate covers, for cosmetic reasons, these modifications pose safety risks to road users.

Window tint reduce drivers’ ability to see road hazards and pedestrians.

Likewise, the use of window tinting on the front side windows and windshields pose a safety risk to law enforcement personnel because it limits their ability to monitor movement when approaching vehicles. License plate covers are illegal because they obstruct officers’ ability to read the license plate.

“Police have routinely handed out warnings to drivers who are often unaware of the provincial regulations as part of our education approach to safe driving. However, we continue to see a high number of vehicles that are not in compliance.

“Just because after-market plate covers and window tinting are sold in stores does not mean they are legal for use on our roads” says Cst. Guillaume Tremblay, Public Information Officer for Halifax District RCMP.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act of Nova Scotia, it is prohibited to have any tint on your windshield or front side windows. The fine for operating a vehicle with tinted windows begins at $180 while fines for obstructing a license plate begin at $237.50.

Likewise, license plates that are peeling should be returned to Access Nova Scotia for free replacement.

“Springtime is a good time to inspect your vehicle and rectify anything that is not compliant with the law or poses a safety issue” adds Cst. Tremblay.

Quick facts:

· Front side windows and windshields must have no tint of any kind;

· Back side windows and rear window may be tinted by any amount;

· License plates must be in a place and position to be clearly visible and legible and must be kept clean;

· Defective and peeling license plates at any Access Nova Scotia location for free or a $5.80 fee.