Water main extension work begins on Windgate Drive next month

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Starting next month, work will begin on behalf of Halifax Water on extending the water main along Windgate Drive up into Capilano Estates.

The news was relayed in a release posted on Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon’s Facebook page.

Dexter Constriction will be doing the work.

The work will be done along Windgate Drive from Rivendale Drive to Ashlea Drive on behalf of Halifax Water.

This project is divided into two phases:

• Phase 1 will take place from Rivendale Drive to Terry Road. Phase 1 pipework is anticipated to be complete in July/August 2022.

• Phase 2 will take place from Terry Road to Ashlea Drive. Phase 2 pipework is anticipated to be complete by August/September 2022. Asphalt reinstatement for Phase 1 and 2 is anticipated to be complete in September/October 2022.

From June to September, construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. There will be one lane of traffic maintained with stop-and-go traffic in the work zone during these hours.

Weekend work will be completed as needed.

Work being completed after September 3, 2022, will be restricted to occur between 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..

This Halifax Water project is funded through capital budget planning. Halifax Water is the main point of contact for all aspects of the work.

The project will improve water distribution system interconnectivity and create an additional water supply feed for the Fall River, Lower Sackville, and Waverley areas.

The project was planned to be completed in 2021 but was deferred due to supply chain issues and long delivery time for pipe fittings.

As part of this project, Halifax Water will also be replacing driveway culverts and cross culverts that are impacted by the excavation on the shoulder of the road.

To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.

Learn more:

http://halifaxwater.ca/…/windgate-drive-water-main…