Woman airlifted to hospital after vehicle-pedestrian collision

MOUNT UNIACKE: A 60-year-old McKay Section woman was airlifted to hospital on May 7 following a vehicle-pedestrian collision near Withrow’s in Mount Uniacke.

Cpl. Chris Marshall with N.S. RCMP said that East Hants RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke at around 3:45p.m. The collision involved two vehicles and a pedestrian.

RCMP officers learned that a red Honda Civic had been travelling east on Hwy. 1 when a blue vehicle, heading west on Hwy. 1, turned left in front of the Civic.

“The driver of the civic took evasive action and entered a parking lot where the Civic collided with a pedestrian and a forklift,” said Cpl. Marshall.

The driver and sole occupant of the Honda Civic, a 57-year-old Upper Sackville man, was uninjured.

A 26-year-old Centre Rawdon woman, the forklift operator, suffered minor injuries and attended a local hospital.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old McKay Section woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by LifeFlight.

On their Facebook page, Uniacke & District Volunteer firefighters noted they attended the scene and worked quickly to ask those patrons at the Withrow’s to remove their vehicles as the EHS LifeFlight helicopter was required to land.

The fire department thanked everyone for their cooperation in the post.

Cpl. Marshall said the investigation is continuing, including identifying the blue vehicle that had turned in front of the Civic immediately prior to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information on the blue vehicle, is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2022-588851