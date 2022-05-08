Multiple off-road vehicle collisions keep N.S. RCMP busy

KENNETCOOK: With the sunny weather upon us, RCMP across N.S. were left responding to multiple off-road vehicle complaints and collisions with injuries ranging from minor to serious. One of those incidents required transport by EHS LifeFlight.

In the Kennetcook area, East Hants District RCMP responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) shortly after 4 p.m.

Due to the location of the collision, the driver was transported from the scene by the Kennetcook Fire Department in order to meet with EHS.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is not known, said Sgt. Angela Corscadden, with N.S. RCMP, in a release.

Other calls relating to off-road vehicles were as followed:

At 1:58 p.m., Kings District RCMP responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle collision involving a side by side.

The female passenger was transported to hospital via Life Flight with serious injuries.

The injured male driver was also transported to Halifax via ambulance.

At 3:36 p.m., Annapolis District RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.

The driver was transported to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 5:10 p.m., Colchester County District RCMP responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle collision involving an ATV.

The driver and passenger were both assessed by EHS for what is believed to be minor injuries.

With Sunday’s weather forecasted to be another sunny day, the Nova Scotia RCMP are asking off road enthusiasts to slow down, drive safely, and enjoy your off-road activities in a safe and respectful manner.