STEWIACKE: Here is a look at the call details for April for fire departments in Stewiacke and East Hants.

The information below is provided by departments in Elmsdale; Lantz; Stewiacke; Kennetcook; Nine Mile River; Enfield; Milford; and Mount Uniacke. If you’re at a department and would like to submit, please contact us. We would love to have more from East Hants.

For Elmsdale Fire, they had 20 calls with half the total being for medical assists; three mvc’s; two brush fires; two structure fires; one investigation; one alarm activation; and one flue fire.

Lantz Fire responded to 16 calls for April consisting of nine medicals; two structure fires; two alarm activations; one chimney fire; one MVS; and one electrical fire.

Firefighters with Stewiacke fire attended to nine calls in April, led by four mvc’s. They also were toned out for three medical assists; one commercial fire alarm; and one mutual aid response to Indian Brook.

For Kennetcook Fire, they had five calls in April. The department was paged out for three medical assists; one grass fire; and one structure fire.

Nine Mile River fire was toned out by the “sounds of their people” five times, led by two mutual aid requests. They also had one structure fire; one mvc; and one medical assist.

Firefighters in Enfield had a medium busy month of April, being paged out for 14 calls. This tally included seven medical assists; three mvc’s; two alarm activations; and two mutual aid requests.

For Uniacke & District Fire in Mount Uniacke, they were called out 17 times in the month, led by1 1 medical assists.

The firefighters were also paged for two mvc’s; one mutual aid request; one vehicle fire; one brush fire; and one illegal burn.

Milford Fire responded to 15 Calls in April. Thirteen of these calls were to assist as Mutual Aid to neighbouring departments.

Of the 15 calls, four were Motor Vehicle Accidents; five Grass Fires; three Chimney Fires; two Structure Fires; and one Commercial Fire Alarm.

Milford & District Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating their 80th Anniversary this year. The department is holding an Open House for the community on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department wishes to thank all the residents and business’ in the corridor for their continued support to all the Fire Departments within the East Hants Fire Service.

