From the Cruiser – Nov. 29-Dec. 7

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Nov. 29 to Dec. 6), officers East Hants RCMP responded to 87 calls for service.

VEHICLE FIRE

On December 2, East Hants RCMP received a report of a car on fire alongside the northbound lane of highway 102 near Shubenacadie.

An officer attended and confirmed no one was trapped or injured as a result of the fire.

The car was fully engulfed but extinguished by Shubenacadie Volunteer firefighters.

NO HEADLIGHTS CONCERNS CALLER

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, East Hants RCMP received a driving complaint along Highway 2 in the Lantz area. The caller reported a dark coloured mini van was heading towards Milford without headlights and was all over the road.

An immediate patrol was made to the area and the vehicle located.

It turned out the driver was not impaired but did not realize the headlights were off.

The officer verified the driver had a valid drivers licence before strongly cautioning them to use more care and attention.

Police issued the driver a warning this time.

ATV THEFT IN SOUTH UNIACKE

On December 3, at approximately 7:15 pm, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of theft of an ATV that took place sometime over the past three hours.

The caller stated they left their green 2011 Arctic cat 650 four-wheeler on a trail in South Uniacke due to a flat tire.

Police said the owner left to get tools to repair the machine and returned to find it gone.

The matter is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who has knowledge of this matter to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

East Hants Most Wanted: Fraudster sought on warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Robert Allan Monk, 51 of Halifax.

Robert Allan Monk is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 380 (1)(B) – FRAUD

This charge stems from an incident which took place in Milford on September 3, 2021.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Robert Allan Monk.

Anyone who sees Robert Allan Monk is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: