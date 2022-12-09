BEDFORD: More than $3,000 was raised for students in the school band at Georges P. Vanier Junior High.

The band held an auction recently at Riverside Pub & Eatery in Bedford, where almost 100 items were auctioned off.

The students assisted with the auction by showing off the items through the room to close to approximately 100 attendees, some who were parents of the students.

The funds raised are going to offset the trip the band students are planning for next year.

Here are some photos from the auction as snapped by our Pat Healey:

Helping create the auction paddles were the Hart family. (Healey photo)

Chase O’Neill was one of the showcase students. (Healey photo)

Two band students create a few auction paddles for those attending and bidding. (Healey photo)

Students wait their turn to showcase items up for bid. (Healey photo)

A student holds a basket of cat toys that was up for auction. (Healey photo)