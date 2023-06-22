Brought to you by:

LANTZ: Here’s a look at May calls for some fire departments in our area between Stewiacke and East Hants.

Call information for this month are provided from Lantz Fire; Enfield fire; Elmsdale Fire; Stewiacke Fire; Nine Mile River Fire; Kennetcook Fire; and Uniacke & District Fire.

Stewiacke fire responded to 14 calls last month, led by four grass/brush fires followed closely by three mutual aid requests to neighbouring communities.

Other call totals were two smoke investigations; two MVC’s; one power line arching; one trash/garbage on fire; one trapped person.

For Elmsdale fire, they were paged to 31 calls during the month of May, led by 13 medical assists.

The firefighters also heard the tones for eight mvc’s; seven fires; one alarm activations; one propane investigation; and one fire investigation.

Enfield fire heard the “sound of their people” 24 times in May, with 11 calls for medical assists.

They also responded to five brush fires; four mutual aid requests; three mvc’s; and one public assistance.

For Uniacke & District fire in Mount Uniacke, they had 31 calls with the total led by 16 medical assists.

Fire crews also attended to five mutual aid requests; three mvc’s; two power lines down; one fire alarm activation; one illegal burn; and three fire investigations.

Uniacke Fire would like to pass on a sincere thank you to all businesses and community members who supported us while we were assisting with fighting the fires in Hammonds Plains and Tantallon.

For Lantz fire, they had 35 calls led by 10 medical assists and nine mvc’s. They also responded to six structure fires; four grass/brush fires; two alarm activations; one public assistance; one gas/odour call; one electrical issue; and one vehicle fire.

Nine Mile River fire attended to 14 calls in May, led by six mutual aid requests for neighbouring departments.

They also responded to three woods fires; two investigation calls; one structure fire; one propane leak; and one medical assist.

For Shubenacadie fire, they had six grass brush fires; two mvc’s; two alarm activations; three smoke conditions; three mutual aid requests for structure fires (Indian Brook); one car alert; and a public assistance (Indian Brook).

